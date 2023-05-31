Illumina (ILMN) to Present Real-World CGP Data at ASCO Meet '23

Illumina, Inc. ILMN recently announced the latest data on the impact of comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) on oncology patients. The data will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's (“ASCO”) Annual Meeting in Chicago, to be held on Jun 2-6.

In addition to the real-world study data, Illumina will present findings that expose gaps in the current standard of care and unmet needs for cancer patients.

Significance of CGP

As the number and complexity of targetable variants in advanced cancers have increased, CGP has become the standard of care. By collaborating with leaders in oncology, Illumina is set to present compelling real-world evidence that, which demonstrates improved survival in cancer patients who received CGP testing and targeted therapy compared to standard chemotherapy.



Despite CGP being increasingly included in care guidelines, its inconsistent application creates a major gap in the standard-of-care practice for advanced cancer. To understand the benefits of more consistent use of CGP, Providence, a not-for-profit health system serving the Western United States, implemented a reflex testing protocol where CGP was routinely ordered by pathologists at the time of diagnosis for advanced cancer patients. The study abstract will be presented at the ASCO Annual Meeting.

Illumina will also present two posters illustrating gaps in the current testing practices and a study indicating that a large percentage of cancer patients who are eligible for biomarker testing are not receiving any genomic testing whatsoever.

Small-panel genomic assays that test key cancer-related biomarkers remain part of routine care in oncology in some regions. However, a descriptive analysis of the guideline found that nearly all commercially available small panels miss at least one biomarker recommended in the clinical practice guideline.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global genomics market size was valued at $28.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.5% up to 2030.

Recent Developments

Earlier in April 2023, Illumina and the Detroit-based not-for-profit healthcare organization Henry Ford Health, announced a partnership to assess the impact of comprehensive genomic testing on cardiovascular diseases. The first study under this partnership, CardioSeq, includes 1,500 patients receiving care from the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine at Henry Ford.

In the same month, Illumina announced that it received the international privacy certification for six of its cloud-based informatics programs. This recognizes the company’s compliance with robust, international data privacy requirements.

Price Performance

In the past six months, Illumina has mostly outperformed its industry. Shares of the company have decreased 11.9% compared with the industry’s decline of 13.5%.

