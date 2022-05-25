Illumina (ILMN) to Offer Companion Diagnostic for VITRAKVI

Illumina, Inc. ILMN recently added a companion diagnostic (CDx) indication to its CE-marked in vitro diagnostic TruSight Oncology (TSO) Comprehensive (EU) test. The CDx pan-cancer indication will identify cancer patients with solid tumors positive for neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) gene fusions, including NTRK1, NTRK2 or NTRK3. The patients would benefit from targeted therapy with Bayer's VITRAKVI (larotrectinib) in line with the authorized therapeutic labeling.

The TSO Comprehensive (EU) evaluates multiple tumor genes and biomarkers to reveal the specific molecular profile of a patient's cancer. It is a comprehensive genomic profiling test, which integrates less prevalent biomarkers with more prevalent ones in the same test, using a single biopsy specimen. This increases the likelihood of detecting an actionable alteration, allowing patients to be treated with targeted therapy or enrolled in a clinical trial based on their tumor genomic profile.

The first CDx claim for the TSO Comprehensive (EU) presents an opportunity for patients with NTRK gene fusions to benefit from larotrectinib, a genomically matched treatment.

More on the CDx Indication

The CDx indication for the TSO Comprehensive (EU) was developed in partnership with Bayer. Unlike most CDx tests, the NTRK claim is pan-cancer, allowing TSO Comprehensive (EU) to target several solid tumor types and a wide spectrum of known and novel gene fusion partners across all three NTRK genes. This maximizes the chances of obtaining useful information from each patient's biopsy to guide treatment with larotrectinib.

The performance of TSO Comprehensive (EU) with NTRK fusions was evaluated by analytical and clinical validation studies. The clinical effectiveness and safety of TSO Comprehensive (EU) in detecting NTRK1, NTRK2 and NTRK3 gene fusion-positive patients eligible for treatment with larotrectinib, were demonstrated using pooled data from three clinical trials: LOXO-TRK-14001 (NCT02122913), NAVIGATE (NCT02576431) and SCOUT (NCT02637687).



Per Bayer's management, the CE marking of Illumina's TSO Comprehensive (EU) assay, inclusive of NTRK gene fusion detection for VITRAKVI, is a significant step forward in enabling precision oncology for European patients. Both companies will continue to collaborate to ensure that more patients are assessed comprehensively, including those with NTRK gene fusions.

Industry Prospects

Per a report published in MarketsandMarkets, the global companion diagnostics market is expected to see a CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2026. Factors such as the growing importance of companion diagnostics in drug development, increasing cancer instances and greater uptake of targeted therapies are driving the market.

Given the market prospects, Illumina’s first CDx claim for the TSO Comprehensive (EU) comes at an opportune time.

Other Notable Developments

Illumina is engaged in a number of significant developments in May 2022.

The company partnered with Allegheny Health Network to assess the impact of in-house comprehensive genomic profiling on improving patient care. The collaboration will evaluate the value of in-house testing for tissue and blood samples compared to sending those samples externally and whether this approach would benefit cancer patients and the broader healthcare system.

The company also entered into a five-year partnership with Deerfield Management to apply a genetic-led approach to discovering and developing novel therapies for diseases with unmet medical needs. The objective of the collaboration is to use genomic tools and genetic knowledge to identify programs with a higher probability of success, lowering research and development costs and speeding up the approval of cutting-edge therapies.

