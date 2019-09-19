Illumina (ILMN) Stock Moves 0.72%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Illumina (ILMN) closed at $305.20, marking a +0.72% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily of 0%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the genetic testing tools company had gained 4.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.25%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ILMN as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.40, down 7.89% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $871.64 million, up 2.19% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.04 per share and revenue of $3.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.59% and +5.97%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ILMN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% lower. ILMN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ILMN has a Forward P/E ratio of 50.16 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.39, which means ILMN is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that ILMN has a PEG ratio of 2.83 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ILMN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

