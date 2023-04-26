Illumina (ILMN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $210.80, changing hands as low as $205.20 per share. Illumina Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ILMN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ILMN's low point in its 52 week range is $173.45 per share, with $309.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $212.37. The ILMN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

