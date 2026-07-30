Illumina (ILMN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Illumina (ILMN) reported $1.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.4%. EPS of $1.31 for the same period compares to $1.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.23, the EPS surprise was +6.5%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Revenue by Source- Total product revenue- Sequencing : $900 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $881.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%.

: $900 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $881.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%. Revenue- Product revenue- Total Consumable : $852 million versus $844.76 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change.

: $852 million versus $844.76 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change. Revenue- Service and other revenue : $177 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $162.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.4%.

: $177 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $162.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.4%. Revenue- Product revenue : $982 million compared to the $965.46 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year.

: $982 million compared to the $965.46 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year. Revenue- Product revenue- Total Instruments : $130 million compared to the $120.7 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.7% year over year.

: $130 million compared to the $120.7 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.7% year over year. Revenue- Consumables- Microarrays : $77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $79.2 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%.

: $77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $79.2 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%. Revenue- Instruments- Sequencing : $125 million versus $118.04 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.2% change.

: $125 million versus $118.04 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.2% change. Revenue- Consumables- Sequencing : $775 million compared to the $763.94 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year.

: $775 million compared to the $763.94 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year. Revenue- Instruments- Microarrays : $5 million versus $4.02 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

: $5 million versus $4.02 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Revenue by Source- Total product revenue- Microarray: $82 million versus $83.21 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Illumina performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Illumina here>>>

Shares of Illumina have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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