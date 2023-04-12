Illumina (ILMN) Partners With Henry Ford Health for NGS Test

Illumina, Inc. ILMN recently partnered with the Detroit-based, not-for-profit healthcare organization, Henry Ford Health, to assess the impact of comprehensive genomic testing on cardiovascular disease. A series of implementation and clinical studies will be conducted at The Lisa and Christopher Jeffries Center for Precision Medicine and the Center for Individualized and Genomic Medicine Research at Henry Ford Health.

The latest collaboration upholds the companies’ shared belief of integrating genomics into the standards of care as one of the key health indicators across all clinical indications.

Significance of the Research

The severity of cardiovascular disease imposes a substantial clinical and economic burden on the healthcare ecosystem. A patient's genetic makeup and response to commonly prescribed medications determine the risk of developing heart disease.

The research conducted at Henry Ford Health will explore the use of next-generation sequencing (NGS) tests, including whole-genome sequencing (WGS) in patients with cardiovascular disease, especially those in underserved communities.



About the CardioSeq Study

The first study under this new partnership, CardioSeq, leverages Illumina’s accredited clinical test that employs WGS to create a comprehensive cardiovascular genomic profile. The newly launched study includes 1500 patients receiving care from the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine at Henry Ford.

The CardioSeq study will screen patients to identify the genetic causes of cardiovascular disease and secondary genes findings recommended by the American College of Medical Geneticists and Genomics. Pharmacogenetic results from the test, which are based on FDA and Clinical Pharmacogenetics Implementation Consortium guidelines, provide valuable insights into how an individual will respond to a particular drug based on their DNA.

Inherited disease findings will be shared with participating patients and their physicians. Recommendations will be made once all pharmacogenetic findings are reviewed by pharmacists.

Illumina believes genomic profiling will help clinicians and patients by providing a more complete picture to assess risk management and care planning decisions.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global cardiovascular genetic testing market was valued at $8.72 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.25% up to 2030.

Recent Developments

Earlier in April, Illumina registered more than 200 orders for its revolutionary NovaSeq X sequencing system in the first quarter of 2023. NovaSeq X's ability to enable and accelerate new projects that require more samples, more multiomic analyses, and depth of sequencing generated the strongest pre-launch demand for the instrument.

In March 2023, the company launched Connected Insights, the new cloud-based software enabling tertiary analysis for clinical next-generation sequencing data. The product is currently undergoing beta testing in the United States.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.