Illumina hit with record $476 mln EU antitrust fine over Grail deal

July 12, 2023 — 06:41 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

By closing the deal prematurely, Illumina was able to exercise a decisive influence over GRAIL, which it did, the EU enforcer said, calling the gun-jumping an unprecedented and very serious infringement.

"If companies merge before our clearance, they breach our rules. Illumina and GRAIL knowingly and deliberately did so by implementing their tie-up as we were still investigating," EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

Grail was given a symbolic 1,000 euro fine for its active role in the infringement, the first time a target company has been sanctioned.

Illumina criticised the fine as 'unlawful, inappropriate, and disproportionate' and said it would appeal the penalty. It has set aside $458 million, representing 10% of its consolidated annual revenue for fiscal year 2022, for the fine.

"We closed the transaction in 2021 because there was no impediment to closing in the US and the deal timeframe would have expired before the EC could reach a decision on the merits," the company said in a statement.

"The deal timeframe relied on the EC's public statements that it would not assert jurisdiction over mergers of this type until new guidelines were issued, yet the EC nonetheless asserted jurisdiction over the merger before issuing the promised guidelines."

