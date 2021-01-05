Markets
Illumina, Helix Collaborate To Assess Prevalence Of New SARS-CoV-2 UK Variant In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Illumina Inc. (ILMN) and Helix said that they have collaborated to assess prevalence of new SARS-CoV-2 UK variant (B.1.1.7) in the US and develop national surveillance infrastructure.

The companies said they have already identified more than 50 cases of the new variant in the US, with support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Helix and Illumina are expanding the scope of their collaboration to examine a higher volume of samples on an ongoing basis for both the presence of B.1.1.7 and new strains.

