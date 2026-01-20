BioTech
ILMN

Illumina Gets Reimbursement For FDA-Approved TruSight Oncology Comprehensive Test, Stock Down

January 20, 2026 — 09:38 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Illumina, Inc. (ILMN), Tuesday announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services or CMS has granted reimbursement for the company's FDA-approved in vitro diagnostic TruSight Oncology Comprehensive test at the rate of $2,989.55 per test.

The move would help expand access to comprehensive genomic profiling and help healthcare providers to deliver precision oncology insights.

Starting January 1, 2026, TSO Comprehensive is reimbursed under the Clinical Laboratory Fee Schedule using Proprietary Laboratory Analysis code 0543U.

Currently, ILMN is trading at $137.00, down 3.24 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ILMN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.