Illumina enters licensing agreement with Lonza

Synaffix B.V., a Lonza (LZAGY) company, announced it has entered into a licensing agreement with Illumina (ILMN). The agreement grants Illumina access to Synaffix’s patented metal-free click chemistry technology. Synaffix’s patented metal-free click chemistry will be used in relation to certain Illumina next-generation sequencing products.

