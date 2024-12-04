Illumina enters licensing agreement with Lonza

Synaffix B.V., a Lonza (LZAGY) company, announced it has entered into a licensing agreement with Illumina (ILMN). The agreement grants Illumina access to Synaffix’s patented metal-free click chemistry technology. Synaffix’s patented metal-free click chemistry will be used in relation to certain Illumina next-generation sequencing products.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.