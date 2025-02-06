ILLUMINA Earnings Results: $ILMN Reports Quarterly Earnings

ILLUMINA ($ILMN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.86 per share, missing estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $1,104,000,000, missing estimates of $1,105,882,694 by $-1,882,694.
ILLUMINA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 389 institutional investors add shares of ILLUMINA stock to their portfolio, and 402 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 1,534,271 shares (+413.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $200,084,281
- GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 882,339 shares (+47.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $115,065,828
- WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 867,673 shares (+26.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,947,142
- LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC added 687,705 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $89,683,609
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 686,330 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,714,277
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 631,294 shares (+148.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $82,327,050
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 625,245 shares (+40.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $81,538,200
ILLUMINA Government Contracts
We have seen $35,189,312 of award payments to $ILMN over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ILLUMINA INC., TO PROVIDE REAGENTS AND CONSUMABLES: $1,184,215
- NOVASEQ X PLUS SEQUENCING SYSTEM: $1,083,750
- ILLUMINA REAGENT KITS: $872,996
- THIS REQUIREMENT IS FOR REAGENTS AND SERVICE SUPPORT PLANS.: $668,201
- HPAI URGENT PURCHASE FOR REAGENTS FOR WHOLE GENOME SEQUENCING: $466,403
ILLUMINA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ILMN stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ILMN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL C. BURGESS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 09/03, 08/30.
