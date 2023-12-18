News & Insights

Illumina Committed To Expeditious Divestiture Of GRAIL

December 18, 2023 — 05:36 am EST

(RTTNews) - Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) said it will divest GRAIL through a third-party sale or capital markets transaction, consistent with the European Commission's divestiture order. On December 15, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals issued decision in the matter of Illumina v. the Federal Trade Commission. The company has elected not to pursue further appeals of the Fifth Circuit's decision.

Jacob Thaysen, CEO of Illumina, said: "The management team and I continue to focus on our core business and supporting our customers. I am confident in Illumina's opportunities and our long-term success."

