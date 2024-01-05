News & Insights

Markets
ILMN

Illumina Collaborates With Janssen To Develop MRD Cancer Test

January 05, 2024 — 10:28 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Illumina, Inc. (ILMN), a DNA sequencing and array-based technologies firm, Friday announced that it has signed an agreement with Janssen Research and Development, LLC to develop its novel molecular residual disease or MRD assay to detect tumor DNA.

The company said that it intends to deliver an accurate and easily accessible MRD array with the help of Janssen.

MRD testing is used in oncology to predict disease recurrence.

Currently, Illumina's stock is trading down 1.77 percent, to $128.92 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ILMN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.