News & Insights

BioTech
ILMN

Illumina board appoints Hologic CEO as non-exec chairman

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

June 02, 2023 — 07:51 am EDT

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Adds details on other board member in paragraph 2, background in paragraphs 3 and 4

June 2 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc ILMN.O said on Friday it had elected two new independent board members, including Hologic Inc HOLX.O CEO Stephen MacMillan as the non-executive chairperson, with immediate effect.

The genetic sequencing equipment maker also appointed Edwards Lifesciences EW.N Chief Financial Officer Scott B. Ullem to the board, the company said in a statement.

These appointments follow activist investor Carl Icahn mustering enough shareholder support last month to oust Illumina's board chair John Thompson and install one of his board nominees, Andrew Teno.

However, Illumina CEO Francis deSouza survived a challenge to his board seat from Icahn.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Rashmi Aich)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTechUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ILMN
HOLX
EW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.