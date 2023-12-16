Illumina (BER:ILU) Price Target Increased by 7.09% to 130.39

The average one-year price target for Illumina (BER:ILU) has been revised to 130.39 / share. This is an increase of 7.09% from the prior estimate of 121.76 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 46.89 to a high of 253.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.64% from the latest reported closing price of 120.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1671 funds or institutions reporting positions in Illumina. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 1.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ILU is 0.27%, a decrease of 19.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.83% to 167,701K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 10,470K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,973K shares, representing a decrease of 33.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILU by 41.11% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 6,576K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,573K shares, representing an increase of 15.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILU by 6.89% over the last quarter.

Polen Capital Management holds 5,127K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,097K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILU by 21.89% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,965K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,276K shares, representing a decrease of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILU by 27.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,933K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,930K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILU by 23.95% over the last quarter.

