Illumina asks appeals court to undo FTC ruling that it must sell subsidiary

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc ILMN.O filed an appeal late on Monday against an order by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which is demanding that the company divest cancer diagnostic test maker Grail Inc GRAL.O because of concern that its ownership would stifle competition in the U.S. market for cancer tests.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Mrinmay Dey; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.