Illumina asks appeals court to undo FTC ruling that it must sell subsidiary

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

June 05, 2023 — 09:55 pm EDT

Written by Diane Bartz and Mrinmay Dey for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc ILMN.O filed an appeal late on Monday against an order by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which is demanding that the company divest cancer diagnostic test maker Grail Inc GRAL.O because of concern that its ownership would stifle competition in the U.S. market for cancer tests.

