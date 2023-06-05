Illumina appeals FTC order to divest cancer test maker Grail

Adds details of appeal

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - Life sciences firm Illumina ILMN.O on Monday filed an appeal against a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) order demanding that it divest cancer diagnostic test maker Grail GRAL.O over competition concerns in the U.S. market for cancer tests.

Illumina completed the deal that year despite the challenge from the FTC, which wanted it to sell Grail, and another from European Union regulators.

Illumina on Monday filed an appeal with the Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

The FTC has been concerned that Illumina, the dominant provider of DNA sequencing of tumors and cancer cells that help match patients with the best treatment option, might raise prices or refuse to sell to Grail's rivals.

The deal also faces stiff headwinds in Europe.

In early December, EU antitrust regulators proposed measures for Illumina to unwind its acquisition of Grail, three months after blocking the deal on concerns it would hurt competition.

Illumina has also appealed that decision on the grounds that it does no business in Europe and therefore the EU competition enforcer has no jurisdiction.

Illumina CEO Francis deSouza, who was challenged by Icahn nominee Vincent Intrieri, survived the campaign.

