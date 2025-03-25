Illumina Announces Board Changes: Scott Gottlieb Appointed Chair, Keith Meister Joins

(RTTNews) - Illumina, Inc. (ILMN), an American biotechnology company, Tuesday has announced changes to its Board of Directors. Scott Gottlieb, MD, who has been a board member since 2020, has been elected as the non-executive Chair.

Additionally, Keith Meister, the founder, Managing Partner, and Chief Investment Officer of Corvex Management, will join the board on March 28, 2025. Meanwhile, Stephen MacMillan, Chairman, President, and CEO of Hologic, who joined Illumina's Board in June 2023, will step down ahead of the company's upcoming annual shareholders' meeting.

Dr. Gottlieb expressed appreciation for Illumina's impact on genomics and emphasized his commitment to collaborating with the board and management team to drive innovation and growth. He also acknowledged MacMillan's contributions and welcomed Meister, highlighting his experience in genomics investments and shareholder value creation.

MacMillan reflected on his tenure, expressing confidence in Illumina's leadership and its ongoing commitment to scientific progress. He credited the board and management team for their vision and leadership, stating his belief that they will continue to advance transformative work in genomics.

Meister expressed enthusiasm about joining Illumina's Board, commending the company's strategic direction in expanding genomics applications for patient care. He conveyed confidence in Illumina's potential to accelerate revenue growth and enhance shareholder value.

ILMN is currently trading at $88.48 or 0.52% higher on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

