Illumina and Pacific Biosciences Call the Whole Thing Off. Shares Barely React.

The two companies, which both sell DNA sequencing tools, announced on Thursday that they had decided to cancel their proposed merger.

Shares of Illumina and Pacific Biosciences barely reacted in early Friday trading after the companies announced Thursday that they had decided to cancel their proposed merger.

The breakup wasn’t a jilting. The two companies “mutually agreed to terminate their merger agreement,” according to a statement. Under the merger, Illumina (ticker: ILMN) would have bought Pacific Biosciences (PACB) for $1.2 billion in cash.

The deal’s cancellation came weeks after the Federal Trade Commission announced it would take steps to block the deal, saying that Illumina was “seeking to unlawfully maintain its monopoly in the U.S. market for next-generation DNA sequencing (NGS) systems.”

“While it is disappointing that the deal will not go through, we see limited to no impact to ILMN,” wrote SVB Leerink analyst Puneet Souda in a note on Thursday. “We believe the long-term growth trajectory for ILMN remains intact, even without PacBio.”

Shares of Illumina were down about 0.93% on Friday morning, while shares of Pacific Biosciences were up about 1.8%. The S&P 500 was down 0.7%.

The back story. The deal between Illumina and Pacific Biosciences had been a long time coming. First announced in November 2018, it would have combined two key players in the growing field of DNA sequencing. Shares of Illumina are up 6.7% over the past 12 months, while shares of Pacific Biosciences are down 29.3% over the same period.

What’s new. In his note on Thursday, Leerink’s Souda wrote that the fallout of the deal’s failure could hurt researchers, who would have benefited from the combination of the two company’s approaches to gene sequencing.

“Combining the short-read + long-read sequencing data would have been a positive for the end-markets, as it would have unleashed applications not accessible today or given access to regions of genomes that are refractory to either technology,” he wrote. “Without the necessary capital, R&D investments and strength of the commercial enterprise (that ILMN could have provided) to drive growth in the combined short-read + longread technologies, we do see this as a missed opportunity for next-gen sequencing end-markets and potential breakthrough applications that could have emerged.”

In their statement, Illumina and Pacific Biosciences said that they were canceling the deal amid a long approval process with a still-uncertain outcome. Illumina will pay a cancellation fee of $98 million to Pacific Biosciences, a sum that Pouda said wouldn’t be a significant setback fro Illumina.

Looking forward. In a note on Thursday, Evercore ISI’s Vijay Kumar wrote that the deal breakup “shouldn’t be a surprise,” and said that a key upcoming catalyst for Ilumina will come when the company announces its guidance for the 2020 fiscal year.

