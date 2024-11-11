illumin price target raised to C$3 from C$2.50 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Drew McReynolds raised the firm’s price target on illumin (ILLMF) to C$3 from C$2.50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
