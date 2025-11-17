illumin Holdings (ILLMF) Price Target Decreased by 23.96% to 1.43

The average one-year price target for illumin Holdings (OTCPK:ILLMF) has been revised to $1.43 / share. This is a decrease of 23.96% from the prior estimate of $1.89 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.09 to a high of $2.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.96% from the latest reported closing price of $1.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in illumin Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ILLMF is 0.00%, an increase of 34.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.98% to 223K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEAGX - Needham Aggressive Growth Fund Retail Class holds 150K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 42K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares , representing a decrease of 16.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILLMF by 20.22% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 18K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

