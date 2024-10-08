Illiquid Alts on Already Matching 2023

While nontraded real estate investment trusts (REITs) have faced another challenging year, financial advisors are seeing a rise in sales of alternative investments overall. By August, financial advisors sold $76.6 billion of illiquid alternatives, including nontraded REITs, business development companies (BDCs), interval funds, and private placements.
This amount matches 2023's total, with projections indicating the industry will surpass $115 billion by the end of 2024. Sales of nontraded REITs have notably decreased to $4.2 billion in the first eight months, compared to their peak of over $33 billion in 2022.
However, BDCs have overtaken REITs as the most popular alternative investment sold, with $23.7 billion in sales through August. Blackstone Inc. leads in nontraded REIT and BDC sales this year.
Finsum: There is still an elevated risk premium built into most non-treasury rates right currently but REITs could see a bounce back with that falling soon.
- alts
- real assets
- real estate
- reits
