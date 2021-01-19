Markets
APH

Illinois Tool Works To Acquire MTS Systems' Test & Simulation Business - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) and Amphenol Corporation (APH) have entered into an agreement under which ITW will acquire MTS Systems' (MTSC) Test & Simulation business, following the closing of Amphenol's acquisition of MTS. Amphenol's acquisition of MTS is anticipated to close by the middle of 2021.

"MTS's Test & Simulation business is highly complementary to our existing Test & Measurement and Electronics business and positions us in new and attractive industry verticals," said E. Scott Santi, ITW's Chairman and CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APH ITW MTSC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular