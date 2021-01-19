Illinois Tool Works To Acquire MTS Systems' Test & Simulation Business - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) and Amphenol Corporation (APH) have entered into an agreement under which ITW will acquire MTS Systems' (MTSC) Test & Simulation business, following the closing of Amphenol's acquisition of MTS. Amphenol's acquisition of MTS is anticipated to close by the middle of 2021.

"MTS's Test & Simulation business is highly complementary to our existing Test & Measurement and Electronics business and positions us in new and attractive industry verticals," said E. Scott Santi, ITW's Chairman and CEO.

