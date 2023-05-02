Illinois Tool Works Raises 2023 GAAP EPS Guidance

(RTTNews) - Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) said the company is raising full-year GAAP EPS guidance to $9.45 to $9.85 per share. This is compared to previous guidance of $9.40 to $9.80 per share. The company said the organic growth projection of three to five percent reflects current levels of demand and a risk adjustment for further slowing in certain end markets. This is compared to previous guidance of 1.5 to 3.5 percent.

First quarter earnings came in at $714 million, or $2.33 per share compared with $662 million, or $2.11 per share, prior year. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $4.02 billion from $3.94 billion last year. Organic growth was 5%, for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.