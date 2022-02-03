Illinois Tool Works Q4 21 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on February 3, 2022, to discuss Q4 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investor.itw.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-888-660-6652 (domestic) or 1-646-960-0554 (international), Passcode "ITW."

For a replay call, dial 1-800-770-2030 (domestic) or 1-647-362-9199 (international). The passcode is 2756156.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.