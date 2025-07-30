Illinois Tool Works Q2 25 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on July 30, 2025, to discuss Q2 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investor.itw.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial l 1-888-660-6652 (Domestic) or 1-646-960-0554 (International), passcode ITW.

For a replay call, dial 1-800-770-2030 (Domestic) or 1-609-800-9909 (International), passcode 2756156.

