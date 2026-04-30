Illinois Tool Works Q1 26 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on April 30, 2026, to discuss Q1 26 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investor.itw.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-888-660-6652 (domestic) or 1-646-960-0554 (international) with passcode ITW.

For a replay call, dial 1-800-770-2030 (domestic) or 1-609-800-9909 (international) with passcode 2756156.

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