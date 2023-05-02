Illinois Tool Works Q1 23 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on May 2, 2023, to discuss Q1 23 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investor.itw.com/news-events/events-presentations/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial 1-888-660-6652 (domestic) or 1-646-960-0554 (international), The passcode is "ITW."

For a replay call, dial 1-800-770-2030 (domestic) or 1-647-362-9199 (international). The passcode is 2756156.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.