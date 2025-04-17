Stocks

Illinois Tool Works’ Q1 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

April 17, 2025 — 11:36 am EDT

Written by Neharika Jain for Barchart->

Valued at a market cap of $67.9 billion, Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) manufactures and sells a diverse range of industrial products and equipment, serving various sectors including automotive, construction, electronics, food, beverage, and medical components. The Glenview, Illinois-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Wednesday, Apr. 30.

Prior to this event, analysts project this industrial products manufacturer to report a profit of $2.34 per share, down 4.1% from $2.44 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has a solid trajectory of consistently beating Wall Street's earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $2.54 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the consensus estimates by 2%.

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

For the full year, analysts expect ITW to report EPS of $10.29, up 1.4% from $10.15 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to further grow 8.1% year over year to $11.12 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of ITW have declined 8.5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 4.4% gain, and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 2.4% rise over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 5, shares of ITW closed down marginally after reporting mixed Q4 results. On a positive note, its net income of $2.54 per share improved 6.7% from the year-ago quarter and topped the consensus estimates by 2%. This robust earnings growth was supported by a 140 basis point expansion in operating margin, largely driven by successful enterprise initiatives that enhanced operational efficiency. However, its revenue declined 1.3% year-over-year to $3.9 billion, falling short of Wall Street expectations by a similar margin. A marginal drop in organic revenue, mainly fueled by softness in the automotive OEM and construction products segments, contributed to the top-line miss and tempered investor sentiment.

Wall Street analysts are cautious about ITW’s stock, with a "Hold" rating overall. Among 17 analysts covering the stock, three recommend "Strong Buy," 11 advise “Hold,” and three suggest “Strong Sell” rating. The mean price target for ITW is $254.40, which indicates a 10.7% potential upside from the current levels.

On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XLI
ITW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.