Illinois Tool Works Q1 20 Earnings Conference Call At 11:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on May 5, 2020, to discuss Q1 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investor.itw.com/

To listen to the call, dial 1-877-201-0168 (Domestic) or 1-647-788-4901 (International). The passcode is "ITW."

For a replay call, dial 1-800-585-8367 (domestic) or 1-416-621-4642 (international). The passcode is 3834398.

