Illinois Tool Works' (NYSE:ITW) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Illinois Tool Works Inc.'s (NYSE:ITW) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 14th of October to $1.31, with investors receiving 7.4% more than last year's $1.22. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 2.3%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Illinois Tool Works' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last dividend was quite comfortably covered by Illinois Tool Works' earnings, but it was a bit tighter on the cash flow front. By paying out so much of its cash flows, this could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for investment and growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 27.9%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 52% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NYSE:ITW Historic Dividend August 11th 2022

Illinois Tool Works Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $1.44, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $4.88. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 13% over that duration. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Illinois Tool Works has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 6.6% per annum. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

Our Thoughts On Illinois Tool Works' Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Illinois Tool Works will make a great income stock. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Illinois Tool Works that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Illinois Tool Works not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.