Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$1.22

The board of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 14th of January to US$1.22. This makes the dividend yield 1.9%, which is above the industry average.

Illinois Tool Works' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Illinois Tool Works' earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 3.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 60%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Illinois Tool Works Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:ITW Historic Dividend December 17th 2021

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$1.36 to US$4.88. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 14% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

Illinois Tool Works Could Grow Its Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see Illinois Tool Works has been growing its earnings per share at 9.5% a year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

We Really Like Illinois Tool Works' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Illinois Tool Works is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Illinois Tool Works that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

