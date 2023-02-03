Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2022, Illinois Tool Works (ITW) reported revenue of $3.97 billion, up 7.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.34, compared to $1.95 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.87 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.60, the EPS surprise was -10.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Illinois Tool Works performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Operating revenues-Test & Measurement and Electronics : $732 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $714.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.1%.

: $732 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $714.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.1%. Operating revenues-Construction Products : $470 million versus $467.17 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.1% change.

: $470 million versus $467.17 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.1% change. Operating revenues-Food Equipment : $631 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $608.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.9%.

: $631 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $608.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.9%. Operating revenues-Specialty Products : $462 million compared to the $457.98 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.

: $462 million compared to the $457.98 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year. Operating revenues-Intersegment revenues : -$5 million compared to the -$5.16 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

: -$5 million compared to the -$5.16 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Operating revenues-Automotive OEM : $745 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $733.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.4%.

: $745 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $733.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.4%. Operating revenues-Welding : $481 million compared to the $463.23 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14% year over year.

: $481 million compared to the $463.23 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14% year over year. Operating revenues-Polymers & Fluids : $455 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $441.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

: $455 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $441.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%. Operating income-Automotive OEM : $128 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $140.54 million.

: $128 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $140.54 million. Operating income-Food Equipment : $173 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $164.42 million.

: $173 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $164.42 million. Operating income-Test & Measurement and Electronics : $198 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $190.84 million.

: $198 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $190.84 million. Operating income-Specialty Products: $119 million compared to the $133.28 million average estimate based on five analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for Illinois Tool Works here>>>



Shares of Illinois Tool Works have returned +8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.