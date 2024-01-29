Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Illinois Tool Works (ITW) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.39 per share, indicating an increase of 2.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.01 billion, representing an increase of 1% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Illinois Tool Works metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenues- Test & Measurement and Electronics' to reach $735.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenues- Construction Products' to come in at $468.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Revenues- Food Equipment' at $678.89 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- Specialty Products' reaching $444.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Automotive OEM' will reach $741.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Revenue - Organic growth - Total ITW' will reach 0.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenue - Test & Measurement and Electronics - Organic growth' will reach 0.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.4% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenue - Automotive OEM - Organic growth' should arrive at -0.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 19.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenue - Food Equipment - Organic growth' will likely reach 6.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 16.8% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenue - Polymers & Fluids - Organic growth' should come in at 3.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.8% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenue - Welding - Organic growth' of -0.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Revenue - Construction Products - Organic growth' stands at -2.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.2% in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Illinois Tool Works have demonstrated returns of +0.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ITW is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

