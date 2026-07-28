Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2026, Illinois Tool Works (ITW) reported revenue of $4.3 billion, up 6.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.84, compared to $2.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.18 billion, representing a surprise of +2.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.80.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Operating Revenue - Organic growth - Total ITW : 4.5% compared to the 1.6% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4.5% compared to the 1.6% average estimate based on two analysts. Operating Revenue - Test & Measurement and Electronics - Organic growth : 10% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2%.

: 10% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2%. Operating Revenue - Automotive OEM - Organic growth : -0.4% versus 1.6% estimated by two analysts on average.

: -0.4% versus 1.6% estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Revenue - Specialty Products - Organic growth : 1.6% compared to the 1.1% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1.6% compared to the 1.1% average estimate based on two analysts. Operating Revenues- Test & Measurement and Electronics : $769 million versus $711.73 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.1% change.

: $769 million versus $711.73 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.1% change. Operating Revenues- Construction Products : $494 million versus $481.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change.

: $494 million versus $481.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change. Operating Revenues- Food Equipment : $692 million versus $695.22 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change.

: $692 million versus $695.22 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change. Operating Revenues- Specialty Products : $468 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $465.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

: $468 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $465.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%. Operating Revenues- Intersegment revenues : $-4 million versus $-2.81 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.3% change.

: $-4 million versus $-2.81 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.3% change. Operating Revenues- Automotive OEM : $857 million compared to the $866.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year.

: $857 million compared to the $866.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year. Operating Revenues- Welding : $549 million compared to the $497.44 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.6% year over year.

: $549 million compared to the $497.44 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.6% year over year. Operating Revenues- Polymers & Fluids: $476 million compared to the $450.98 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.7% year over year.

Here is how Illinois Tool Works performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Illinois Tool Works here>>>

Shares of Illinois Tool Works have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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