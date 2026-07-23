Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Illinois Tool Works (ITW) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.80 per share, indicating an increase of 8.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.18 billion, representing an increase of 3.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Illinois Tool Works metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Test & Measurement and Electronics' will reach $711.73 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Revenues- Construction Products' at $481.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Revenues- Food Equipment' will reach $695.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Specialty Products' should arrive at $465.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenues- Automotive OEM' of $866.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenues- Welding' will likely reach $497.44 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenues- Polymers & Fluids' to come in at $450.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Income- Automotive OEM' stands at $186.26 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $180.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Food Equipment' should come in at $199.13 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $189.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Income- Test & Measurement and Electronics' reaching $173.11 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $157.00 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income- Specialty Products' will reach $150.68 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $148.00 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Income- Polymers & Fluids' to reach $128.43 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $121.00 million.

Over the past month, Illinois Tool Works shares have recorded returns of +3.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ITW will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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