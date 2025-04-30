Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Illinois Tool Works (ITW) reported $3.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.4%. EPS of $2.38 for the same period compares to $2.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.84 billion, representing a surprise of -0.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.34.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Illinois Tool Works performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Operating Revenue - Organic growth - Total ITW : -1.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -0.8%.

: -1.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -0.8%. Operating Revenue - Automotive OEM - Organic growth : -1.2% versus -1% estimated by three analysts on average.

: -1.2% versus -1% estimated by three analysts on average. Operating Revenue - Food Equipment - Organic growth : 1.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.3%.

: 1.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.3%. Operating Revenue - Specialty Products - Organic growth : 0.9% versus -1.4% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 0.9% versus -1.4% estimated by three analysts on average. Operating Revenues- Automotive OEM : $786 million versus $782.57 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.7% change.

: $786 million versus $782.57 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.7% change. Operating Revenues- Food Equipment : $627 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $618.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

: $627 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $618.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%. Operating Revenues- Test & Measurement and Electronics : $652 million compared to the $672.59 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.3% year over year.

: $652 million compared to the $672.59 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.3% year over year. Operating Revenues- Intersegment revenues : -$5 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$6.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.7%.

: -$5 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$6.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.7%. Operating Revenues- Polymers & Fluids : $429 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $423.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.7%.

: $429 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $423.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.7%. Operating Revenues- Construction Products : $443 million versus $452.05 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.2% change.

: $443 million versus $452.05 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.2% change. Operating Revenues- Specialty Products : $435 million compared to the $422.93 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.

: $435 million compared to the $422.93 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year. Operating Revenues- Welding: $472 million compared to the $460.45 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.8% year over year.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.