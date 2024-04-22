Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Could Be a Great Choice

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Illinois Tool Works in Focus

Based in Glenview, Illinois Tool Works (ITW) is in the Industrial Products sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -4.38%. Currently paying a dividend of $1.4 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.24%. In comparison, the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry's yield is 0.44%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.61%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $5.60 is up 3.3% from last year. Illinois Tool Works has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 7.04%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Illinois Tool Works's payout ratio is 58%, which means it paid out 58% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for ITW for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $10.13 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 3.58%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, ITW is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

