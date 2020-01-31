Illinois Tool Works Issues FY20 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) announced it expects full-year 2020 earnings per share in a range of $7.65 to $8.05. Organic growth is forecast to be in the range of zero to two percent. Foreign currency translation and divestitures are projected to reduce revenues by one percentage point each. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $7.98. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter GAAP EPS was $1.99, an increase of 9%, including $0.11 of divestiture gains. Total revenue declined 3.1% to $3.5 billion; organic revenue was down 1.6%, for the quarter.

Full year 2019 GAAP EPS was $7.74, an increase of 2%. Total revenue declined 4.5% to $14.1 billion; organic revenue was down 1.9%, for the fiscal year period.

