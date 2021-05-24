Illinois Tool Works Inc.'s (NYSE:ITW) Shareholders Might Be Looking For Exit

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 19x, you may consider Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 33.2x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Illinois Tool Works' earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Illinois Tool Works' Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Illinois Tool Works' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 9.6%. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 33% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 14% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be similar to the 14% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it interesting that Illinois Tool Works is trading at a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly average growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Although, additional gains will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Illinois Tool Works' analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are uncomfortable with the relatively high share price as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 1 warning sign for Illinois Tool Works that we have uncovered.

If you're unsure about the strength of Illinois Tool Works' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

