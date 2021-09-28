Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ITW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.02% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $216.56, the dividend yield is 2.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ITW was $216.56, representing a -10.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $242.07 and a 15.11% increase over the 52 week low of $188.14.

ITW is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). ITW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.41. Zacks Investment Research reports ITW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 23.29%, compared to an industry average of 28.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the itw Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ITW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ITW as a top-10 holding:

Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF (VFLQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VFLQ with an increase of 2.78% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ITW at 1.13%.

