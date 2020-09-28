Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ITW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.54% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $192.63, the dividend yield is 2.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ITW was $192.63, representing a -5.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $203.18 and a 66.15% increase over the 52 week low of $115.94.

ITW is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). ITW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.81. Zacks Investment Research reports ITW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -25.68%, compared to an industry average of -22.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ITW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ITW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ITW as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (QUAL)

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU)

Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Vanguard Wellington Fund (VFLQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VIS with an increase of 23.43% over the last 100 days. QUAL has the highest percent weighting of ITW at 2.27%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.