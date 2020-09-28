Dividends
ITW

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ITW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.54% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $192.63, the dividend yield is 2.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ITW was $192.63, representing a -5.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $203.18 and a 66.15% increase over the 52 week low of $115.94.

ITW is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). ITW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.81. Zacks Investment Research reports ITW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -25.68%, compared to an industry average of -22.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ITW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ITW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ITW as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Trust (QUAL)
  • Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU)
  • Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)
  • Vanguard Wellington Fund (VFLQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VIS with an increase of 23.43% over the last 100 days. QUAL has the highest percent weighting of ITW at 2.27%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ITW

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular