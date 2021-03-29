Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ITW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ITW has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ITW was $227.61, representing a -0.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $227.77 and a 70.84% increase over the 52 week low of $133.23.

ITW is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). ITW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.63. Zacks Investment Research reports ITW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.3%, compared to an industry average of 13%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ITW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ITW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ITW as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Vanguard Wellington Fund (VFLQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VFLQ with an increase of 36.4% over the last 100 days. FTCS has the highest percent weighting of ITW at 2.12%.

