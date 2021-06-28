Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ITW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ITW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $222.93, the dividend yield is 2.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ITW was $222.93, representing a -7.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $242.07 and a 33.96% increase over the 52 week low of $166.42.

ITW is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Danaher Corporation (DHR). ITW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.97. Zacks Investment Research reports ITW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.87%, compared to an industry average of 25.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ITW Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ITW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ITW as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (ITW)

Vanguard Wellington Fund (ITW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VFLQ with an increase of 14.21% over the last 100 days. DVOL has the highest percent weighting of ITW at 2.75%.

