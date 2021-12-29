Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased ITW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.02% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $245.71, the dividend yield is 1.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ITW was $245.71, representing a -0.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $246.62 and a 27.38% increase over the 52 week low of $192.89.

ITW is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). ITW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.6. Zacks Investment Research reports ITW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.25%, compared to an industry average of 25.5%.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD)

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE)

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (TPLC)

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TPLC with an increase of 7.07% over the last 100 days. TPHD has the highest percent weighting of ITW at 1.48%.

