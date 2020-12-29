Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ITW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.54% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $202.38, the dividend yield is 2.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ITW was $202.38, representing a -9.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $224.69 and a 74.56% increase over the 52 week low of $115.94.

ITW is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). ITW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.6. Zacks Investment Research reports ITW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -17.17%, compared to an industry average of -10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ITW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

