Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ITW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $181.28, the dividend yield is 2.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ITW was $181.28, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $181.28 and a 49.93% increase over the 52 week low of $120.91.

ITW is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). ITW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.59. Zacks Investment Research reports ITW's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.37%, compared to an industry average of 8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ITW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ITW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ITW as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Vanguard Wellington Fund (VFLQ)

ProShares Trust (NOBL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NOBL with an increase of 12.8% over the last 100 days. FTCS has the highest percent weighting of ITW at 2.15%.

