Dividends
ITW

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ITW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $181.28, the dividend yield is 2.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ITW was $181.28, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $181.28 and a 49.93% increase over the 52 week low of $120.91.

ITW is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). ITW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.59. Zacks Investment Research reports ITW's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.37%, compared to an industry average of 8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ITW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ITW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ITW as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
  • Vanguard Wellington Fund (VFLQ)
  • ProShares Trust (NOBL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NOBL with an increase of 12.8% over the last 100 days. FTCS has the highest percent weighting of ITW at 2.15%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ITW


Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular