Illinois Tool Works Inc. Reports Q4 and Full Year 2024 Results with Record Free Cash Flow and Increased Operating Margin, Provides 2025 Guidance

Illinois Tool Works reported Q4 2024 revenue of $3.9 billion, a 1.3% decrease, and record free cash flow of $1 billion.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, highlighting a slight revenue decrease of 1.3% to $3.9 billion in Q4, with organic growth down by 0.5%. However, operating margin reached a record 26.2%, up 140 basis points, attributed to effective enterprise initiatives. The company achieved GAAP EPS of $2.54, marking a 7% increase. For the full year, revenue was $15.9 billion, also down 1.3%, but GAAP EPS grew 20% to $11.71. For 2025, ITW anticipates organic growth between 0-2%, excluding the impact of product line simplification, and expects GAAP EPS to range from $10.15 to $10.55, considering foreign currency headwinds. The CEO emphasized the company's resilience and commitment to outperforming market growth, supported by strong cash flow and margin improvements.

Potential Positives

Record operating margin of 26.2% for Q4 2024, reflecting a 140 basis points improvement, indicating effective enterprise initiatives contributing to profitability.

Achieved record free cash flow of $1 billion in Q4 2024, representing a 10% increase and a conversion rate of 133% to net income, showcasing strong cash generation capabilities.

GAAP EPS increased by 7% to $2.54 in Q4 2024, illustrating solid earnings growth despite a slight revenue decline.

2025 guidance projects GAAP EPS of $10.15 to $10.55, along with above-market organic growth expectations, indicating optimism for future performance.

Potential Negatives

Revenue for both the fourth quarter and full year 2024 decreased by 1.3%, indicating potential challenges in maintaining sales growth despite operational improvements.

2025 guidance projects organic growth of only 0 to 2%, suggesting a stagnant or declining market position compared to previous expectations.

GAAP EPS growth included favorable one-time items in 2024, which may mask underlying performance issues; excluding these items, EPS reflects less impressive growth than reported.

FAQ

What were the fourth quarter 2024 revenue figures for Illinois Tool Works?

The fourth quarter revenue for Illinois Tool Works was $3.9 billion, representing a 1.3% decrease.

How did operating margins perform in 2024?

The operating margin for 2024 reached a record 26.8%, an increase of 170 basis points from the previous year.

What is Illinois Tool Works' GAAP EPS for 2024?

The GAAP EPS for 2024 was $11.71, reflecting a 20% increase compared to the previous year.

What is the guidance for organic growth in 2025?

Illinois Tool Works projects above-market organic growth of 0 to 2% for 2025, with an expected PLS reduction of 1 percentage point.

What is the expected GAAP EPS range for 2025?

The expected GAAP EPS for 2025 is between $10.15 and $10.55, accounting for a foreign currency translation headwind of $0.30.

Revenue of $3.9 billion, a decrease of 1.3% as organic growth declined 0.5%; Organic growth of 0.4% turned positive excluding Product Line Simplification (PLS) reduction of 0.9%



Record operating margin of 26.2%, an increase of 140 bps as enterprise initiatives contributed 120 bps



Operating cash flow of $1.1B; record free cash flow of $1B, an increase of 10% with a conversion of 133%



GAAP EPS of $2.54, an increase of 7%











Revenue of $15.9 billion, a decrease of 1.3% as organic growth declined 0.7% in markets that were down low to mid-single digits



Record operating margin of 26.8% as enterprise initiatives contributed 130 bps



Record GAAP EPS of $11.71, an increase of 20%















Above-market organic growth of 0 to 2% based on current levels of demand; Organic growth of 1 to 3% excluding PLS reduction of approximately 1%-point



Enterprise initiatives contributing approximately 100 bps to margin improvement



GAAP EPS of $10.15 to $10.55 including foreign currency translation headwind of $0.30











GLENVIEW, Ill., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results and initiated guidance for full year 2025.





“ITW delivered a solid finish to the year as we outperformed underlying end markets, expanded operating margin by 140 basis points, generated record free cash flow, and delivered seven percent earnings per share growth in the fourth quarter,” said Christopher A. O’Herlihy, President and Chief Executive Officer.





“Throughout 2024, the ITW team delivered a year of solid operational and financial performance, achieving record financial results by consistently exceeding market growth and significantly improving profitability and margins. Building on this momentum, we will continue to outperform our key end markets in 2025 as we build above-market organic growth, driven by continuous improvement in Customer-Back Innovation, into a core ITW strength. I extend my sincere gratitude to our global colleagues for their unwavering dedication to serving our customers and executing our strategy with excellence,” O’Herlihy concluded.







Fourth Quarter 2024 Results







Fourth quarter revenue of $3.9 billion decreased by 1.3 percent as organic revenue declined 0.5 percent. Organic revenue growth was positive 0.4 percent adjusted for PLS reduction of 0.9 percent. Foreign currency translation reduced revenue by one percent and acquisitions added 0.2 percent.





GAAP EPS of $2.54 increased seven percent. Operating margin of 26.2 percent increased 140 basis points as enterprise initiatives contributed 120 basis points. Operating cash flow was $1.1 billion, and free cash flow grew 10 percent to $1.0 billion, with a conversion of 133 percent to net income. During the quarter, the company repurchased $375 million of its own shares and the effective tax rate was 23.7 percent.







Full Year 2024 Results







Full year revenue of $15.9 billion declined 1.3 percent as organic revenue declined 0.7 percent. Organic revenue growth was essentially flat adjusted for PLS reduction of 0.6 percent. Foreign currency translation reduced revenue by 0.7 percent and acquisitions contributed 0.1 percent to revenues.





GAAP EPS of $11.71 included two previously disclosed favorable one-time items; $0.30 from a LIFO inventory accounting change in the first quarter, and $1.26 from the sale of the Company’s equity interest in Wilsonart in the third quarter. Excluding these items, EPS was $10.15.





Operating income of $4.3 billion grew six percent, and operating margin increased 170 basis points to 26.8 percent with enterprise initiatives contributing 130 basis points. Excluding 70 basis points of favorable impact from the above-mentioned LIFO inventory accounting change, operating margin increased 100 basis points to 26.1 percent. Six of seven segments expanded margins in 2024 with two segments achieving margins above 30 percent.





Operating cash flow was $3.3 billion and free cash flow was $2.8 billion, with a conversion of 94 percent to adjusted net income. The company invested approximately $0.8 billion to support the long-term profitable growth of its businesses and returned $3.2 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The effective tax rate was 21.1 percent.







2025 Guidance







The company is initiating 2025 guidance including GAAP EPS in the range of $10.15 to $10.55 per share which includes a foreign currency translation headwind of $0.30. The company projects above-market organic growth of zero to two percent based on current levels of demand, including an expected PLS reduction of approximately one percentage point. Organic revenue growth is projected to be one to three percent adjusted for the above-mentioned PLS. Based on current foreign exchange rates, foreign currency translation is expected to reduce revenue by three percent, resulting in a projected total revenue decline of one to three percent.





Operating margin is projected to be in the range of 26.5 to 27.5 percent, an improvement of approximately 100 basis points excluding the above-mentioned 2024 LIFO inventory accounting change, with enterprise initiatives contributing approximately 100 basis points.





Free cash flow is projected to be greater than 100 percent of net income, and the company plans to repurchase approximately $1.5 billion of its own shares. The projected effective tax rate is 24 to 24.5 percent.







Non-GAAP Measures







This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the attached supplemental reconciliation schedule. The estimated guidance of free cash flow to adjusted net income conversion rate is based on assumptions that are difficult to predict, and estimated guidance for the most directly comparable GAAP measure and a reconciliation of this forward-looking estimate to its most directly comparable GAAP estimate have been omitted due to the unreasonable efforts required in connection with such a reconciliation and the lack of reliable forward-looking cash flow information. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the potential significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.







Forward-looking Statements







This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding global supply chain challenges, expected impact of inflation including raw and specialty material inflation and fluctuating interest rates, the impact of enterprise initiatives, future financial and operating performance, free cash flow and free cash flow to net income conversion rate, organic and total revenue, operating and incremental margin, price/cost impact, statements regarding diluted income per share, restructuring expenses and related benefits, expected dividend payments, after-tax return on invested capital, effective tax rates, exchange rates and the impact of foreign currency translation, expected access to liquidity sources, expected capital allocation, expected timing and amount of share repurchases, end market economic and regulatory conditions, the impact of recent or potential acquisitions and/or divestitures, and the Company’s 2025 guidance. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Important risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include those that are detailed in ITW’s Form 10-K for 2023 and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.







About Illinois Tool Works







ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 300 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenue of $15.9 billion in 2024. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 44,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.



www.itw.com









Investor Relations & Media Contact:







Erin Linnihan





Tel: 224.661.7431







investorrelations@itw.com



|



mediarelations@itw.com





















ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES









STATEMENT OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)





























Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended

















December 31,













December 31,













In millions except per share amounts













2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Operating Revenue





$





3,932













$





3,983













$





15,898













$





16,107













Cost of revenue









2,221

















2,312

















8,858

















9,316













Selling, administrative, and research and development expenses









655

















658

















2,675

















2,638













Amortization and impairment of intangible assets









25

















25

















101

















113













Operating Income









1,031

















988

















4,264

















4,040













Interest expense









(68





)













(70





)













(283





)













(266





)









Other income (expense)









20

















9

















441

















49













Income Before Taxes









983

















927

















4,422

















3,823













Income taxes









233

















210

















934

















866













Net Income





$





750













$





717













$





3,488













$





2,957

















































Net Income Per Share:





































Basic





$





2.55













$





2.39













$





11.75













$





9.77













Diluted





$





2.54













$





2.38













$





11.71













$





9.74

















































Cash Dividends Per Share:





































Paid





$





1.50













$





1.40













$





5.70













$





5.33













Declared





$





1.50













$





1.40













$





5.80













$





5.42

















































Shares of Common Stock Outstanding During the Period:





































Average









294.7

















300.1

















296.8

















302.6













Average assuming dilution









295.8

















301.1

















297.8

















303.6







































































































ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES









STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

























In millions









December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













Assets























Current Assets:





















Cash and equivalents





$





948













$





1,065













Trade receivables









2,991

















3,123













Inventories









1,605

















1,707













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









312

















340













Total current assets









5,856

















6,235

































Net plant and equipment









2,036

















1,976













Goodwill









4,839

















4,909













Intangible assets









592

















657













Deferred income taxes









369

















479













Other assets









1,375

















1,262

















$





15,067













$





15,518



































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity























Current Liabilities:





















Short-term debt





$





1,555













$





1,825













Accounts payable









519

















581













Accrued expenses









1,576

















1,663













Cash dividends payable









441

















419













Income taxes payable









217

















187













Total current liabilities









4,308

















4,675

































Noncurrent Liabilities:





















Long-term debt









6,308

















6,339













Deferred income taxes









119

















326













Noncurrent income taxes payable









—

















151













Other liabilities









1,015

















1,014













Total noncurrent liabilities









7,442

















7,830

































Stockholders' Equity:





















Common stock









6

















6













Additional paid-in-capital









1,669

















1,588













Retained earnings









28,893

















27,122













Common stock held in treasury









(25,375





)













(23,870





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)









(1,877





)













(1,834





)









Noncontrolling interest









1

















1













Total stockholders' equity









3,317

















3,013

















$





15,067













$





15,518







































































ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES









SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

































Three Months Ended December 31, 2024













Dollars in millions









Total Revenue









Operating Income









Operating Margin











Automotive OEM





$





785









$





156









19.8





%









Food Equipment









672













182









27.2





%









Test & Measurement and Electronics









747













202









27.0





%









Welding









447













139









31.2





%









Polymers & Fluids









430













120









27.9





%









Construction Products









438













123









28.0





%









Specialty Products









416













118









28.4





%









Intersegment









(3





)









—









—





%











Total Segments













3,932

















1,040













26.5









%











Unallocated









—













(9





)





—





%











Total Company









$









3,932













$









1,031













26.2









%

























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024













Dollars in millions









Total Revenue









Operating Income









Operating Margin











Automotive OEM





$





3,188









$





625





19.6





%









Food Equipment









2,647













719





27.2





%









Test & Measurement and Electronics









2,818













703





24.9





%









Welding









1,851













597





32.3





%









Polymers & Fluids









1,764













484





27.4





%









Construction Products









1,909













559





29.3





%









Specialty Products









1,743













528





30.3





%









Intersegment









(22





)









—





—





%











Total Segments













15,898

















4,215









26.5









%











Unallocated









—













49





—





%











Total Company









$









15,898













$









4,264









26.8









%

































ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES









SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

































Q4 2024 vs. Q4 2023 Favorable/(Unfavorable)

















Operating Revenue









Automotive OEM













Food Equipment













Test & Measurement and Electronics













Welding













Polymers & Fluids













Construction Products













Specialty Products













Total ITW















Organic





(2.3





)





%





3.4









%





1.7









%





(0.4





)





%





0.8









%





(4.5





)





%





(3.6





)





%





(0.5





)





%









Acquisitions/





Divestitures





—









%





—









%





0.9









%





—









%





—









%





—









%





—









%





0.2









%









Translation





(1.4





)





%





(0.7





)





%





(0.4





)





%





(0.6





)





%





(3.2





)





%





(0.2





)





%





(1.0





)





%





(1.0





)





%











Operating Revenue









(3.7









)









%









2.7













%









2.2













%









(1.0









)









%









(2.4









)









%









(4.7









)









%









(4.6









)









%









(1.3









)









%

























Q4 2024 vs. Q4 2023 Favorable/(Unfavorable)













Change in Operating Margin









Automotive OEM









Food Equipment









Test & Measurement and Electronics









Welding









Polymers & Fluids









Construction Products









Specialty Products









Total ITW











Operating Leverage





(50) bps





70 bps





50 bps





(10) bps





20 bps





(100) bps





(70) bps





(10) bps









Changes in Variable Margin & OH Costs





140 bps





(60) bps





160 bps





150 bps





(60) bps





200 bps





260 bps





130 bps











Total Organic









90 bps









10 bps









210 bps









140 bps









(40) bps









100 bps









190 bps









120 bps











Acquisitions/





Divestitures





—





—





(50) bps





—





—





—





—





(10) bps









Restructuring/Other





130 bps





10 bps





10 bps





20 bps





(20) bps





10 bps





(10) bps





30 bps











Total Operating Margin Change









220 bps









20 bps









170 bps









160 bps









(60) bps









110 bps









180 bps









140 bps





















































Total Operating Margin % *









19.8





%









27.2





%









27.0





%









31.2





%









27.9





%









28.0





%









28.4





%









26.2





%





















































* Includes unfavorable operating margin impact of amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets









30 bps









50 bps









160 bps









10 bps









150 bps









10 bps









20 bps









70 bps **













** Amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets had an unfavorable impact of ($0.06) on GAAP earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2024.





































ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES









SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

































Full Year 2024 vs Full Year 2023 Favorable/(Unfavorable)













Operating Revenue









Automotive OEM

















Food Equipment













Test & Measurement and Electronics













Welding













Polymers & Fluids













Construction Products













Specialty Products













Total ITW















Organic





(0.4





)





%





1.1









%





(1.0





)





%





(2.4





)





%





0.9









%





(6.1





)





%





3.5









%





(0.7





)





%









Acquisitions/





Divestitures





—









%





—









%





0.9









%





—









%





—









%





—









%





(0.6





)





%





0.1









%









Translation





(1.1





)





%





(0.1





)





%





(0.4





)





%





(0.3





)





%





(3.1





)





%





—









%





(0.2





)





%





(0.7





)





%











Operating Revenue









(1.5









)









%









1.0













%









(0.5









)









%









(2.7









)









%









(2.2









)









%









(6.1









)









%









2.7













%









(1.3









)









%

























Full Year 2024 vs Full Year 2023 Favorable/(Unfavorable)













Change in Operating Margin









Automotive OEM









Food Equipment









Test & Measurement and Electronics









Welding









Polymers & Fluids









Construction Products









Specialty Products









Total ITW











Operating Leverage





(10) bps





20 bps





(20) bps





(40) bps





20 bps





(110) bps





70 bps





(20) bps









Changes in Variable Margin & OH Costs





190 bps





(10) bps





150 bps





80 bps





60 bps





220 bps





280 bps





190 bps











Total Organic









180 bps









10 bps









130 bps









40 bps









80 bps









110 bps









350 bps









170 bps











Acquisitions/





Divestitures





—





—





(50) bps





—





—





—





10 bps





(10) bps









Restructuring/Other





50 bps





(10) bps





(10) bps





10 bps





(10) bps





(20) bps





20 bps





10 bps











Total Operating Margin Change









230 bps









—









70 bps









50 bps









70 bps









90 bps









380 bps









170 bps





















































Total Operating Margin % *









19.6





%









27.2





%









24.9





%









32.3





%









27.4





%









29.3





%









30.3





%









26.8





%





















































* Includes unfavorable operating margin impact of amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets









30 bps









40 bps









180 bps









10 bps









160 bps









10 bps









20 bps









70 bps **













** Amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets had an unfavorable impact of ($0.26) on GAAP earnings per share for 2024.

































ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES









GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)

























AFTER-TAX RETURN ON AVERAGE INVESTED CAPITAL (UNAUDITED)





































Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended

















December 31,













December 31,













Dollars in millions













2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Numerator:







































Net income





$





750













$





717













$





3,488













$





2,957













Net discrete tax benefit related to the third quarter 2024









—

















—

















(121





)













—













Discrete tax benefit related to the second quarter 2023









—

















—

















—

















(20





)









Interest expense, net of tax



(1)











51

















54

















215

















204













Other (income) expense, net of tax



(1)











(16





)













(7





)













(336





)













(38





)









Operating income after taxes





$





785













$





764













$





3,246













$





3,103



















































Denominator:







































Invested capital:





































Cash and equivalents





$





948













$





1,065













$





948













$





1,065













Trade receivables









2,991

















3,123

















2,991

















3,123













Inventories









1,605

















1,707

















1,605

















1,707













Net plant and equipment









2,036

















1,976

















2,036

















1,976













Goodwill and intangible assets









5,431

















5,566

















5,431

















5,566













Accounts payable and accrued expenses









(2,095





)













(2,244





)













(2,095





)













(2,244





)









Debt









(7,863





)













(8,164





)













(7,863





)













(8,164





)









Other, net









264

















(16





)













264

















(16





)









Total net assets (stockholders' equity)









3,317

















3,013

















3,317

















3,013













Cash and equivalents









(948





)













(1,065





)













(948





)













(1,065





)









Debt









7,863

















8,164

















7,863

















8,164













Total invested capital





$





10,232













$





10,112













$





10,232













$





10,112

















































Average invested capital



(2)







$





10,511













$





10,096













$





10,419













$





10,214

















































Net income to average invested capital



(3)











28.6





%













28.4





%













33.5





%













29.0





%









After-tax return on average invested capital



(3)











29.9





%













30.3





%













31.2





%













30.4





%



















(1)



Effective tax rate used for interest expense and other (income) expense for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was 23.7% and 22.6%, respectively, and 23.8% and 23.2% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.







(2)



Average invested capital is calculated using the total invested capital balances at the start of the period and at the end of each quarter within each of the periods presented.







(3)



Returns for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were converted to an annual rate by multiplying the calculated return by 4.





A reconciliation of the 2024 effective tax rate excluding the third quarter 2024 net discrete tax benefit of $121 million, which included favorable discrete tax benefits of $107 million related to the utilization of capital loss carryforwards upon the sale of Wilsonart and $87 million related to a reorganization of the Company's intellectual property, partially offset by a $73 million discrete tax expense related to the remeasurement of unrecognized tax benefits associated with various intercompany transactions, is as follows:



























Twelve Months Ended

















December 31, 2024













Dollars in millions









Income Taxes













Tax Rate











As reported





$





934









21.1





%









Net discrete tax benefit related to the third quarter 2024









121









2.7





%









As adjusted





$





1,055









23.8





%





































A reconciliation of the 2023 effective tax rate excluding the second quarter 2023 discrete tax benefit of $20 million related to amended 2021 U.S. taxes is as follows:



























Twelve Months Ended

















December 31, 2023













Dollars in millions









Income Taxes













Tax Rate











As reported





$





866









22.6





%









Discrete tax benefit related to the second quarter 2023









20









0.6





%









As adjusted





$





886









23.2





%







































































FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)





































Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended

















December 31,













December 31,













Dollars in millions













2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net cash provided by operating activities





$





1,114













$





1,039













$





3,281













$





3,539













Less: Additions to plant and equipment









(118





)













(131





)













(437





)













(455





)









Free cash flow





$





996













$





908













$





2,844













$





3,084

















































Net income





$





750













$





717













$





3,488













$





2,957

















































Net cash provided by operating activities to net income conversion rate









149





%













145





%













94





%













120





%









Free cash flow to net income conversion rate









133





%













127





%













82





%







(1









)











104





%



















(1)



Excluding the impact of the cumulative effect of the change from the LIFO method of accounting to the FIFO method for certain U.S. businesses ($117 million pre-tax, or $88 million after-tax), the $363 million pre-tax gain on the sale of noncontrolling interest in Wilsonart and related taxes, and a discrete tax benefit of $87 million related to a reorganization of the Company's intellectual property, partially offset by a $73 million discrete tax expense related to the remeasurement of unrecognized tax benefits associated with various intercompany transactions, the free cash flow to net income conversion rate would have been 94% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.



































Three Months Ended





















March 31,













June 30,













September 30,

















Dollars in millions













2024





















2024





















2024



















Net cash provided by operating activities





$





589













$





687













$





891

















Less: Additions to plant and equipment









(95





)













(116





)













(108





)













Free cash flow





$





494













$





571













$





783

















































Net income





$





819













$





759













$





1,160

















































Net cash provided by operating activities to net income conversion rate









72





%













91





%













77





%













Free cash flow to net income conversion rate









60





%







(1









)











75





%













68





%







(2









)













































































(1)



Excluding the impact of the cumulative effect of the change from the LIFO method of accounting to the FIFO method for certain U.S. businesses ($117 million pre-tax, or $88 million after-tax), the free cash flow to net income conversion rate would have been 68% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.







(2)



Excluding the $363 million pre-tax gain on the sale of noncontrolling interest in Wilsonart and related taxes, and a discrete tax benefit of $87 million related to a reorganization of the Company's intellectual property, partially offset by a $73 million discrete tax expense related to the remeasurement of unrecognized tax benefits associated with various intercompany transactions, the free cash flow to net income conversion rate would have been 102% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.























ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE - DILUTED (UNAUDITED)





































Twelve Months Ended

















December 31, 2024











As reported





$





11.71













Impact of sale of noncontrolling interest in Wilsonart



(1)











(1.26





)









Cumulative effect of change in inventory accounting method, net of tax



(2)











(0.30





)









As adjusted





$





10.15



































(1)



Includes the $363 million pre-tax gain on the sale of noncontrolling interest in Wilsonart and related taxes.







(2)



Represents the cumulative effect of the change from the LIFO method of accounting to the FIFO method for certain U.S. businesses ($117 million pre-tax, or $88 million after-tax).



