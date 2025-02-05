News & Insights

ITW

Illinois Tool Works Inc. Reports Q4 and Full Year 2024 Results with Record Free Cash Flow and Increased Operating Margin, Provides 2025 Guidance

February 05, 2025 — 08:13 am EST

Illinois Tool Works reported Q4 2024 revenue of $3.9 billion, a 1.3% decrease, and record free cash flow of $1 billion.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, highlighting a slight revenue decrease of 1.3% to $3.9 billion in Q4, with organic growth down by 0.5%. However, operating margin reached a record 26.2%, up 140 basis points, attributed to effective enterprise initiatives. The company achieved GAAP EPS of $2.54, marking a 7% increase. For the full year, revenue was $15.9 billion, also down 1.3%, but GAAP EPS grew 20% to $11.71. For 2025, ITW anticipates organic growth between 0-2%, excluding the impact of product line simplification, and expects GAAP EPS to range from $10.15 to $10.55, considering foreign currency headwinds. The CEO emphasized the company's resilience and commitment to outperforming market growth, supported by strong cash flow and margin improvements.

Potential Positives

  • Record operating margin of 26.2% for Q4 2024, reflecting a 140 basis points improvement, indicating effective enterprise initiatives contributing to profitability.
  • Achieved record free cash flow of $1 billion in Q4 2024, representing a 10% increase and a conversion rate of 133% to net income, showcasing strong cash generation capabilities.
  • GAAP EPS increased by 7% to $2.54 in Q4 2024, illustrating solid earnings growth despite a slight revenue decline.
  • 2025 guidance projects GAAP EPS of $10.15 to $10.55, along with above-market organic growth expectations, indicating optimism for future performance.

Potential Negatives

  • Revenue for both the fourth quarter and full year 2024 decreased by 1.3%, indicating potential challenges in maintaining sales growth despite operational improvements.
  • 2025 guidance projects organic growth of only 0 to 2%, suggesting a stagnant or declining market position compared to previous expectations.
  • GAAP EPS growth included favorable one-time items in 2024, which may mask underlying performance issues; excluding these items, EPS reflects less impressive growth than reported.

FAQ

What were the fourth quarter 2024 revenue figures for Illinois Tool Works?

The fourth quarter revenue for Illinois Tool Works was $3.9 billion, representing a 1.3% decrease.

How did operating margins perform in 2024?

The operating margin for 2024 reached a record 26.8%, an increase of 170 basis points from the previous year.

What is Illinois Tool Works' GAAP EPS for 2024?

The GAAP EPS for 2024 was $11.71, reflecting a 20% increase compared to the previous year.

What is the guidance for organic growth in 2025?

Illinois Tool Works projects above-market organic growth of 0 to 2% for 2025, with an expected PLS reduction of 1 percentage point.

What is the expected GAAP EPS range for 2025?

The expected GAAP EPS for 2025 is between $10.15 and $10.55, accounting for a foreign currency translation headwind of $0.30.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$ITW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ITW stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$ITW Insider Trading Activity

$ITW insiders have traded $ITW stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$ITW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 681 institutional investors add shares of $ITW stock to their portfolio, and 790 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release





Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights





  • Revenue of $3.9 billion, a decrease of 1.3% as organic growth declined 0.5%; Organic growth of 0.4% turned positive excluding Product Line Simplification (PLS) reduction of 0.9%


  • Record operating margin of 26.2%, an increase of 140 bps as enterprise initiatives contributed 120 bps


  • Operating cash flow of $1.1B; record free cash flow of $1B, an increase of 10% with a conversion of 133%


  • GAAP EPS of $2.54, an increase of 7%





2024 Highlights





  • Revenue of $15.9 billion, a decrease of 1.3% as organic growth declined 0.7% in markets that were down low to mid-single digits


  • Record operating margin of 26.8% as enterprise initiatives contributed 130 bps


  • Record GAAP EPS of $11.71, an increase of 20%







2025 Guidance





  • Above-market organic growth of 0 to 2% based on current levels of demand; Organic growth of 1 to 3% excluding PLS reduction of approximately 1%-point


  • Enterprise initiatives contributing approximately 100 bps to margin improvement


  • GAAP EPS of $10.15 to $10.55 including foreign currency translation headwind of $0.30





GLENVIEW, Ill., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results and initiated guidance for full year 2025.



“ITW delivered a solid finish to the year as we outperformed underlying end markets, expanded operating margin by 140 basis points, generated record free cash flow, and delivered seven percent earnings per share growth in the fourth quarter,” said Christopher A. O’Herlihy, President and Chief Executive Officer.



“Throughout 2024, the ITW team delivered a year of solid operational and financial performance, achieving record financial results by consistently exceeding market growth and significantly improving profitability and margins. Building on this momentum, we will continue to outperform our key end markets in 2025 as we build above-market organic growth, driven by continuous improvement in Customer-Back Innovation, into a core ITW strength. I extend my sincere gratitude to our global colleagues for their unwavering dedication to serving our customers and executing our strategy with excellence,” O’Herlihy concluded.




Fourth Quarter 2024 Results



Fourth quarter revenue of $3.9 billion decreased by 1.3 percent as organic revenue declined 0.5 percent. Organic revenue growth was positive 0.4 percent adjusted for PLS reduction of 0.9 percent. Foreign currency translation reduced revenue by one percent and acquisitions added 0.2 percent.



GAAP EPS of $2.54 increased seven percent. Operating margin of 26.2 percent increased 140 basis points as enterprise initiatives contributed 120 basis points. Operating cash flow was $1.1 billion, and free cash flow grew 10 percent to $1.0 billion, with a conversion of 133 percent to net income. During the quarter, the company repurchased $375 million of its own shares and the effective tax rate was 23.7 percent.




Full Year 2024 Results



Full year revenue of $15.9 billion declined 1.3 percent as organic revenue declined 0.7 percent. Organic revenue growth was essentially flat adjusted for PLS reduction of 0.6 percent. Foreign currency translation reduced revenue by 0.7 percent and acquisitions contributed 0.1 percent to revenues.



GAAP EPS of $11.71 included two previously disclosed favorable one-time items; $0.30 from a LIFO inventory accounting change in the first quarter, and $1.26 from the sale of the Company’s equity interest in Wilsonart in the third quarter. Excluding these items, EPS was $10.15.



Operating income of $4.3 billion grew six percent, and operating margin increased 170 basis points to 26.8 percent with enterprise initiatives contributing 130 basis points. Excluding 70 basis points of favorable impact from the above-mentioned LIFO inventory accounting change, operating margin increased 100 basis points to 26.1 percent. Six of seven segments expanded margins in 2024 with two segments achieving margins above 30 percent.



Operating cash flow was $3.3 billion and free cash flow was $2.8 billion, with a conversion of 94 percent to adjusted net income. The company invested approximately $0.8 billion to support the long-term profitable growth of its businesses and returned $3.2 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The effective tax rate was 21.1 percent.




2025 Guidance



The company is initiating 2025 guidance including GAAP EPS in the range of $10.15 to $10.55 per share which includes a foreign currency translation headwind of $0.30. The company projects above-market organic growth of zero to two percent based on current levels of demand, including an expected PLS reduction of approximately one percentage point. Organic revenue growth is projected to be one to three percent adjusted for the above-mentioned PLS. Based on current foreign exchange rates, foreign currency translation is expected to reduce revenue by three percent, resulting in a projected total revenue decline of one to three percent.



Operating margin is projected to be in the range of 26.5 to 27.5 percent, an improvement of approximately 100 basis points excluding the above-mentioned 2024 LIFO inventory accounting change, with enterprise initiatives contributing approximately 100 basis points.



Free cash flow is projected to be greater than 100 percent of net income, and the company plans to repurchase approximately $1.5 billion of its own shares. The projected effective tax rate is 24 to 24.5 percent.




Non-GAAP Measures



This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the attached supplemental reconciliation schedule. The estimated guidance of free cash flow to adjusted net income conversion rate is based on assumptions that are difficult to predict, and estimated guidance for the most directly comparable GAAP measure and a reconciliation of this forward-looking estimate to its most directly comparable GAAP estimate have been omitted due to the unreasonable efforts required in connection with such a reconciliation and the lack of reliable forward-looking cash flow information. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the potential significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.




Forward-looking Statements



This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding global supply chain challenges, expected impact of inflation including raw and specialty material inflation and fluctuating interest rates, the impact of enterprise initiatives, future financial and operating performance, free cash flow and free cash flow to net income conversion rate, organic and total revenue, operating and incremental margin, price/cost impact, statements regarding diluted income per share, restructuring expenses and related benefits, expected dividend payments, after-tax return on invested capital, effective tax rates, exchange rates and the impact of foreign currency translation, expected access to liquidity sources, expected capital allocation, expected timing and amount of share repurchases, end market economic and regulatory conditions, the impact of recent or potential acquisitions and/or divestitures, and the Company’s 2025 guidance. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Important risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include those that are detailed in ITW’s Form 10-K for 2023 and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.




About Illinois Tool Works



ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 300 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenue of $15.9 billion in 2024. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 44,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.

www.itw.com




Investor Relations & Media Contact:



Erin Linnihan


Tel: 224.661.7431



investorrelations@itw.com

|

mediarelations@itw.com


ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES




STATEMENT OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)




Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



December 31,


December 31,


In millions except per share amounts


2024




2023




2024




2023

Operating Revenue
$
3,932


$
3,983


$
15,898


$
16,107

Cost of revenue

2,221



2,312



8,858



9,316

Selling, administrative, and research and development expenses

655



658



2,675



2,638

Amortization and impairment of intangible assets

25



25



101



113

Operating Income

1,031



988



4,264



4,040

Interest expense

(68
)


(70
)


(283
)


(266
)

Other income (expense)

20



9



441



49

Income Before Taxes

983



927



4,422



3,823

Income taxes

233



210



934



866

Net Income
$
750


$
717


$
3,488


$
2,957









Net Income Per Share:







Basic
$
2.55


$
2.39


$
11.75


$
9.77

Diluted
$
2.54


$
2.38


$
11.71


$
9.74









Cash Dividends Per Share:







Paid
$
1.50


$
1.40


$
5.70


$
5.33

Declared
$
1.50


$
1.40


$
5.80


$
5.42









Shares of Common Stock Outstanding During the Period:







Average

294.7



300.1



296.8



302.6

Average assuming dilution

295.8



301.1



297.8



303.6


























































































































































































































































































































































































































ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES




STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)



In millions

December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


Assets



Current Assets:



Cash and equivalents
$
948


$
1,065

Trade receivables

2,991



3,123

Inventories

1,605



1,707

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

312



340

Total current assets

5,856



6,235





Net plant and equipment

2,036



1,976

Goodwill

4,839



4,909

Intangible assets

592



657

Deferred income taxes

369



479

Other assets

1,375



1,262


$
15,067


$
15,518






Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



Current Liabilities:



Short-term debt
$
1,555


$
1,825

Accounts payable

519



581

Accrued expenses

1,576



1,663

Cash dividends payable

441



419

Income taxes payable

217



187

Total current liabilities

4,308



4,675





Noncurrent Liabilities:



Long-term debt

6,308



6,339

Deferred income taxes

119



326

Noncurrent income taxes payable






151

Other liabilities

1,015



1,014

Total noncurrent liabilities

7,442



7,830





Stockholders' Equity:



Common stock

6



6

Additional paid-in-capital

1,669



1,588

Retained earnings

28,893



27,122

Common stock held in treasury

(25,375
)


(23,870
)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,877
)


(1,834
)

Noncontrolling interest

1



1

Total stockholders' equity

3,317



3,013


$
15,067


$
15,518


























ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES




SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)











































































































































Three Months Ended December 31, 2024


Dollars in millions

Total Revenue

Operating Income

Operating Margin

Automotive OEM
$
785

$
156

19.8
%

Food Equipment

672


182

27.2
%

Test & Measurement and Electronics

747


202

27.0
%

Welding

447


139

31.2
%

Polymers & Fluids

430


120

27.9
%

Construction Products

438


123

28.0
%

Specialty Products

416


118

28.4
%

Intersegment

(3
)






%


Total Segments


3,932



1,040


26.5

%

Unallocated





(9
)


%


Total Company

$

3,932


$

1,031


26.2

%































































































































Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024


Dollars in millions

Total Revenue

Operating Income

Operating Margin

Automotive OEM
$
3,188

$
625
19.6
%

Food Equipment

2,647


719
27.2
%

Test & Measurement and Electronics

2,818


703
24.9
%

Welding

1,851


597
32.3
%

Polymers & Fluids

1,764


484
27.4
%

Construction Products

1,909


559
29.3
%

Specialty Products

1,743


528
30.3
%

Intersegment

(22
)





%


Total Segments


15,898



4,215

26.5

%

Unallocated





49


%


Total Company

$

15,898


$

4,264

26.8

%


















ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES




SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)











































































































































Q4 2024 vs. Q4 2023 Favorable/(Unfavorable)


Operating Revenue

Automotive OEM


Food Equipment


Test & Measurement and Electronics


Welding


Polymers & Fluids


Construction Products


Specialty Products


Total ITW

Organic
(2.3
)
%
3.4

%
1.7

%
(0.4
)
%
0.8

%
(4.5
)
%
(3.6
)
%
(0.5
)
%

Acquisitions/


Divestitures



%



%
0.9

%



%



%



%



%
0.2

%

Translation
(1.4
)
%
(0.7
)
%
(0.4
)
%
(0.6
)
%
(3.2
)
%
(0.2
)
%
(1.0
)
%
(1.0
)
%


Operating Revenue

(3.7

)

%

2.7


%

2.2


%

(1.0

)

%

(2.4

)

%

(4.7

)

%

(4.6

)

%

(1.3

)

%







































































































































Q4 2024 vs. Q4 2023 Favorable/(Unfavorable)


Change in Operating Margin

Automotive OEM

Food Equipment

Test & Measurement and Electronics

Welding

Polymers & Fluids

Construction Products

Specialty Products

Total ITW

Operating Leverage
(50) bps
70 bps
50 bps
(10) bps
20 bps
(100) bps
(70) bps
(10) bps

Changes in Variable Margin & OH Costs
140 bps
(60) bps
160 bps
150 bps
(60) bps
200 bps
260 bps
130 bps


Total Organic

90 bps

10 bps

210 bps

140 bps

(40) bps

100 bps

190 bps

120 bps

Acquisitions/


Divestitures




(50) bps








(10) bps

Restructuring/Other
130 bps
10 bps
10 bps
20 bps
(20) bps
10 bps
(10) bps
30 bps


Total Operating Margin Change

220 bps

20 bps

170 bps

160 bps

(60) bps

110 bps

180 bps

140 bps











Total Operating Margin % *

19.8


%

27.2


%

27.0


%

31.2


%

27.9


%

28.0


%

28.4


%

26.2


%











* Includes unfavorable operating margin impact of amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets

30 bps

50 bps

160 bps

10 bps

150 bps

10 bps

20 bps

70 bps **


** Amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets had an unfavorable impact of ($0.06) on GAAP earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2024.




















ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES




SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)












































































































































Full Year 2024 vs Full Year 2023 Favorable/(Unfavorable)


Operating Revenue

Automotive OEM



Food Equipment


Test & Measurement and Electronics


Welding


Polymers & Fluids


Construction Products


Specialty Products


Total ITW

Organic
(0.4
)
%
1.1

%
(1.0
)
%
(2.4
)
%
0.9

%
(6.1
)
%
3.5

%
(0.7
)
%

Acquisitions/


Divestitures



%



%
0.9

%



%



%



%
(0.6
)
%
0.1

%

Translation
(1.1
)
%
(0.1
)
%
(0.4
)
%
(0.3
)
%
(3.1
)
%



%
(0.2
)
%
(0.7
)
%


Operating Revenue

(1.5

)

%

1.0


%

(0.5

)

%

(2.7

)

%

(2.2

)

%

(6.1

)

%

2.7


%

(1.3

)

%







































































































































Full Year 2024 vs Full Year 2023 Favorable/(Unfavorable)


Change in Operating Margin

Automotive OEM

Food Equipment

Test & Measurement and Electronics

Welding

Polymers & Fluids

Construction Products

Specialty Products

Total ITW

Operating Leverage
(10) bps
20 bps
(20) bps
(40) bps
20 bps
(110) bps
70 bps
(20) bps

Changes in Variable Margin & OH Costs
190 bps
(10) bps
150 bps
80 bps
60 bps
220 bps
280 bps
190 bps


Total Organic

180 bps

10 bps

130 bps

40 bps

80 bps

110 bps

350 bps

170 bps

Acquisitions/


Divestitures




(50) bps






10 bps
(10) bps

Restructuring/Other
50 bps
(10) bps
(10) bps
10 bps
(10) bps
(20) bps
20 bps
10 bps


Total Operating Margin Change

230 bps





70 bps

50 bps

70 bps

90 bps

380 bps

170 bps











Total Operating Margin % *

19.6


%

27.2


%

24.9


%

32.3


%

27.4


%

29.3


%

30.3


%

26.8


%











* Includes unfavorable operating margin impact of amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets

30 bps

40 bps

180 bps

10 bps

160 bps

10 bps

20 bps

70 bps **


** Amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets had an unfavorable impact of ($0.26) on GAAP earnings per share for 2024.


















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES




GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)



AFTER-TAX RETURN ON AVERAGE INVESTED CAPITAL (UNAUDITED)







Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



December 31,


December 31,


Dollars in millions


2024




2023




2024




2023


Numerator:







Net income
$
750


$
717


$
3,488


$
2,957

Net discrete tax benefit related to the third quarter 2024











(121
)





Discrete tax benefit related to the second quarter 2023
















(20
)

Interest expense, net of tax

(1)

51



54



215



204

Other (income) expense, net of tax

(1)

(16
)


(7
)


(336
)


(38
)

Operating income after taxes
$
785


$
764


$
3,246


$
3,103










Denominator:







Invested capital:







Cash and equivalents
$
948


$
1,065


$
948


$
1,065

Trade receivables

2,991



3,123



2,991



3,123

Inventories

1,605



1,707



1,605



1,707

Net plant and equipment

2,036



1,976



2,036



1,976

Goodwill and intangible assets

5,431



5,566



5,431



5,566

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(2,095
)


(2,244
)


(2,095
)


(2,244
)

Debt

(7,863
)


(8,164
)


(7,863
)


(8,164
)

Other, net

264



(16
)


264



(16
)

Total net assets (stockholders' equity)

3,317



3,013



3,317



3,013

Cash and equivalents

(948
)


(1,065
)


(948
)


(1,065
)

Debt

7,863



8,164



7,863



8,164

Total invested capital
$
10,232


$
10,112


$
10,232


$
10,112









Average invested capital

(2)
$
10,511


$
10,096


$
10,419


$
10,214









Net income to average invested capital

(3)

28.6
%


28.4
%


33.5
%


29.0
%

After-tax return on average invested capital

(3)

29.9
%


30.3
%


31.2
%


30.4
%




(1)

Effective tax rate used for interest expense and other (income) expense for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was 23.7% and 22.6%, respectively, and 23.8% and 23.2% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.




(2)

Average invested capital is calculated using the total invested capital balances at the start of the period and at the end of each quarter within each of the periods presented.




(3)

Returns for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were converted to an annual rate by multiplying the calculated return by 4.



A reconciliation of the 2024 effective tax rate excluding the third quarter 2024 net discrete tax benefit of $121 million, which included favorable discrete tax benefits of $107 million related to the utilization of capital loss carryforwards upon the sale of Wilsonart and $87 million related to a reorganization of the Company's intellectual property, partially offset by a $73 million discrete tax expense related to the remeasurement of unrecognized tax benefits associated with various intercompany transactions, is as follows:



Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2024


Dollars in millions

Income Taxes


Tax Rate

As reported
$
934

21.1
%

Net discrete tax benefit related to the third quarter 2024

121

2.7
%

As adjusted
$
1,055

23.8
%








A reconciliation of the 2023 effective tax rate excluding the second quarter 2023 discrete tax benefit of $20 million related to amended 2021 U.S. taxes is as follows:



Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2023


Dollars in millions

Income Taxes


Tax Rate

As reported
$
866

22.6
%

Discrete tax benefit related to the second quarter 2023

20

0.6
%

As adjusted
$
886

23.2
%



































































































































































































FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)







Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



December 31,


December 31,


Dollars in millions


2024




2023




2024




2023

Net cash provided by operating activities
$
1,114


$
1,039


$
3,281


$
3,539

Less: Additions to plant and equipment

(118
)


(131
)


(437
)


(455
)

Free cash flow
$
996


$
908


$
2,844


$
3,084









Net income
$
750


$
717


$
3,488


$
2,957









Net cash provided by operating activities to net income conversion rate

149
%


145
%


94
%


120
%

Free cash flow to net income conversion rate

133
%


127
%


82
%

(1

)

104
%




(1)

Excluding the impact of the cumulative effect of the change from the LIFO method of accounting to the FIFO method for certain U.S. businesses ($117 million pre-tax, or $88 million after-tax), the $363 million pre-tax gain on the sale of noncontrolling interest in Wilsonart and related taxes, and a discrete tax benefit of $87 million related to a reorganization of the Company's intellectual property, partially offset by a $73 million discrete tax expense related to the remeasurement of unrecognized tax benefits associated with various intercompany transactions, the free cash flow to net income conversion rate would have been 94% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.




Three Months Ended



March 31,


June 30,


September 30,


Dollars in millions


2024




2024




2024


Net cash provided by operating activities
$
589


$
687


$
891


Less: Additions to plant and equipment

(95
)


(116
)


(108
)

Free cash flow
$
494


$
571


$
783









Net income
$
819


$
759


$
1,160









Net cash provided by operating activities to net income conversion rate

72
%


91
%


77
%

Free cash flow to net income conversion rate

60
%

(1

)

75
%


68
%

(2

)


















(1)

Excluding the impact of the cumulative effect of the change from the LIFO method of accounting to the FIFO method for certain U.S. businesses ($117 million pre-tax, or $88 million after-tax), the free cash flow to net income conversion rate would have been 68% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.




(2)

Excluding the $363 million pre-tax gain on the sale of noncontrolling interest in Wilsonart and related taxes, and a discrete tax benefit of $87 million related to a reorganization of the Company's intellectual property, partially offset by a $73 million discrete tax expense related to the remeasurement of unrecognized tax benefits associated with various intercompany transactions, the free cash flow to net income conversion rate would have been 102% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.


ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE - DILUTED (UNAUDITED)





Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2024

As reported
$
11.71

Impact of sale of noncontrolling interest in Wilsonart

(1)

(1.26
)

Cumulative effect of change in inventory accounting method, net of tax

(2)

(0.30
)

As adjusted
$
10.15







(1)

Includes the $363 million pre-tax gain on the sale of noncontrolling interest in Wilsonart and related taxes.




(2)

Represents the cumulative effect of the change from the LIFO method of accounting to the FIFO method for certain U.S. businesses ($117 million pre-tax, or $88 million after-tax).






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

