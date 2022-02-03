Illinois Tool Works Inc Reports Decline In Q4 Bottom Line, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $609 million, or $1.93 per share. This compares with $642 million, or $2.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $3.68 billion from $3.48 billion last year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $609 Mln. vs. $642 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.93 vs. $2.02 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.90 -Revenue (Q4): $3.68 Bln vs. $3.48 Bln last year.

