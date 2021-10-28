Illinois Tool Works Inc Reports Advance In Q3 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit totaled $639 M, or $2.02 per share. This compares with $582 million, or $1.83 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $3.56 billion from $3.31 billion last year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $639 M. vs. $582 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.02 vs. $1.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.01 -Revenue (Q3): $3.56 Bln vs. $3.31 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.30 to $8.50

